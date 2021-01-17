New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Out of two lakh healthcare beneficiaries who received COVID-19 vaccine in the last two days, a total of 447 beneficiaries suffered adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) while three of them required hospitalisation, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed.

"A total of 447 adverse events following immunisation on 16th and 17th January out of which only three required hospitalisation," said Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary at the Health Ministry.

"One has been discharged from the Northern Railway Hospital Delhi within 24 hours. One beneficiary has been discharged from AIIMS New Delhi. While one beneficiary is under still observation in AIIMS Rishikesh and is fine," said Agnani.

According to the health ministry, an adverse event following immunisation is any unexpected medical occurrence that follows immunisation. It may or may not be related to the vaccine or vaccination process. The majority of the adverse events post-vaccination are minor in nature: pain, mild swelling at the injection site, mild fever, body one, nausea, giddiness, and mild allergic reactions like rashes, etc.

A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries (2,07,229 on day one) vaccinated till 17th January as per the provisional reports, it said.

Highest day vaccination number in the world. Higher than the US, UK, and France on Day one. Most of the EEF eyes reported so far are minor like fever headache and nausea et cetera. Meeting with is being held with all states/union territories for review of progress to identify bottlenecks and planned corrective actions, said the Ministry. (ANI)

