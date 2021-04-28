Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called for roping in retired medical professionals from the Armed Forces to help manage the COVID- 19 pandemic in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

As per a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, Koshyari made the appeal during a virtual meeting with the principal secretary of the general administration department (special enquiry officer-1) Seema Vyas and officers of the directorate of Sainik Welfare Board on Tuesday.

Officers and jawans of the Armed Forces command admiration and respect in society, the governor said.

Taking the help of retired medical professionals and also non-medical personnel from the Armed Forces will benefit the state in the present situation, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)