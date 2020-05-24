India News | COVID-19: Mumbai Travel Link Seen in New Gondia-Bhandara Cases

Gondia, May 24 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Gondia in Maharashtra reached 44 on Sunday after four people tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, an official said.

of the four, two patients had returned from Mumbai, he said.

In Bhandara, the number of COVID-19 cases touched 13 after four people, including a policeman, tested positive, he added.

Three of them have travel history to Mumbai, said officials.

The policeman was on duty at Kharbi Naka in Bhandara city, they added.

