Nagpur, Jan 15 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur rose by 318 on Friday to reach 1,29,866, while the day also witnessed eight deaths and 459 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the district is 4,058 and the recovery count is 1,21,362, leaving it with 4,446 active cases, he added.

With 4,237 samples being tested on Friday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 9,99,631.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)