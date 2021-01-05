Nashik, Jan 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 1,11,264 after 192 people were detected with the infection on Tuesday, while three deaths took the toll to 1,991, an official said.

So far, 1,07,543 people have been discharged, including 235 on Tuesday, he added.

With 1,743 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,47,829.

