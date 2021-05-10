Dehradun, May 10: Uttarakhand Government on Monday informed that a negative RTPCR report will be mandatory for people coming to the state during the period of Corona curfew in the state.

According to the SOP issued by Chief Secretary Om Prakash, a negative RTPCR report and the Rapid Antigen Report will also be necessary for people going from Dehradun, Haridwar, Udhamsinghnagar, and Nainital to the mountains inside Uttarakhand.

During the Corona curfew implemented in Uttarakhand till May 18, people coming from outside states will not get entry into the state without the RTPCR negative report of 72 hours before, it will also be necessary to register on the smart city portal to enter the state, the SOP read. Corona Curfew in Jammu and Kashmir Extended Till May 17.

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday imposed a state-wide lockdown till May 18 in light of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases. Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said that shops will only be open from 7 am to 10, except tomorrow (Monday), where shops will be open till 1 pm.

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 5,890 new COVID-19 cases, said the state health bulletin. The state also recorded 180 Covid-related deaths, the highest since the pandemic broke out.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)