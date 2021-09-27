Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) A total of 1,13,945 women were administered vaccines against COVID-19 in Mumbai on Monday at various centres run by the city civic body and the Maharashtra government during an exclusive session, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A total of 1,26,419 vaccine doses were administered at all the active vaccination centres, including private ones, in Mumbai during the day.

The BMC had organised a special vaccination session for women from 10 am to 6 pm.

A special session to vaccinate students and teachers against COVID-19 will be held on Tuesday at the centres run by the BMC and the Maharashtra government between 9 am to 2 pm.

As per the BMC's data, a total of 1,18,86,221 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been given to beneficiaries in Mumbai so far. Of them, 38,98,711 beneficiaries are fully vaccinated.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally stands at 7,41,617 as of Monday, leaving the financial capital with 4,702 active cases.

