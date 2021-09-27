Sultanpur, September 27: Twenty-three bull carcasses were found lying in a Bihar-bound container truck here on Monday during vehicle checking, police said. During a checking at Payagipur crossing, Circle Officer (City) Raghvendra Chaturvedi said a tip-off was received that cattle were being carried in a container truck. When the vehicle was halted at the checkpost, the locked truck was ordered to be broken open and 23 dead bulls were found inside it.

The truck driver fled the spot, while the truck cleaner identified as Umesh Yadav was arrested. When the cleaner was interrogated, he informed that the container truck was going from Hardoi district in UP to Bihar. Minor Girl on Way to Uttar Pradesh From Delhi Raped in Bus; Conductor Arrested.

Tehsildar (Sadar) Vidushi Singh got the locks of the container broken in presence of the police and found the 23 bull carcasses lying inside it. Veterinary officials were called to the spot and the carcasses were sent for an autopsy. A case has been registered in this regard at Kotwali police station.

