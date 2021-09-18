Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) A total of 1,27,351 women were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mumbai during a special drive on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Of these, 1,07,934 got their jabs at government and civic run centres, while the rest were inoculated in private ones, it said in a release.

According to the BMC, 1,09,86,083 citizens have been inoculated in the metropolis so far, with 33,31,640 getting the second dose well.

The metropolis has 457 vaccination centres, comprising 302 operated by the BMC, 19 by the state government and 136 by private entities.

