Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) Three coronavirus-linked fatalities were reported in Punjab on Thursday, while 48 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,02,695, according to a medical bulletin.

The new deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Mohali, raising the pandemic toll to 16,570, the bulletin said.

Pathankot reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by seven in Mohali and six each in Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

The number of active cases rose to 266 as against 242 on Thursday, according to the bulletin.

Twenty-one more people recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 5,85,859, it said.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported three new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 65,376.

The death toll remained unchanged at 820 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the city.

The number of active cases in Chandigarh stands at 23, while the COVID-19 recovery count reached 64,533.

