Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) Punjab on Friday reported 49 new Covid cases, taking the total count to 5,99,053, officials said.

No Covid-related death was reported on Friday, they said.

The toll, which stands at 16,292, includes two deaths which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.

There are 544 active cases in the state, it said.

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Jalandhar, six from Ferozepur, and four from Ludhiana among other places.

With 55 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,82,217, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,20,94,239 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported four new Covid cases as the infection tally rose to 61,952, according to the medical bulletin.

The death of a 36-year-old man took the toll to 810.

The number of active cases is 36, while 61,106 people have so far recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)