Dehradun, Sep 2 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has given over Rs 3.66 crore so far as part of a relief package to people in the tourism sector in view of the financial setback caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official release here said.

Rs 3,66,37,580 have been transferred directly to the accounts of 9,398 people till August 31 across the state under the relief package announced by the state government for the tourism sector, it said.

An amount of Rs 2,000 per month is being paid under the package to employees of hotels, restaurants and homestays that are registered with the tourism department, it said.

They will continue to get this amount for five months.

Hotels, restaurants, and homestays upoad the names of their employees on the tourism department's portal.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced a package of Rs 200 crore for the tourism sector soon after taking over, saying 1.64 lakh families will benefit from it.

