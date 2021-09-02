Bijnor, September 2: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly killed his mother in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district after she tried to stop him from smuggling smack. The woman’s body was recovered from a sugarcane field on August 23 at Bahupura village. The accused was arrested on Wednesday, eight days after the body was recovered. Maharashtra Shocker: 18-Year-Old Man Kills Mother After Petty Fight in Palghar; Arrested.

The accused has been identified as Shubham. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused, with the help of ahis strangulated his mother. The 55-year-old deceased has been identified as Nauta. The woman was murdered when she was reportedly on her way to attend her father’s mourning at her brother’s house in Pittanhedi village.

However, when the woman did not reach, her brother started searching for her. Nauta's body was found in the sugarcane field. A special police team was formed to solve the murder case. The police had suspicion on Shubham and his friend Pankaj Kumar. Cops picked up both the suspects and during the investigation, they confessed to their crime.

“Shubham was addicted to smack. He came in contact with Pankaj of the same village. Pankaj lured him to smuggle smack and get Rs 30,000 per month. When Nauta learnt about it, she stopped both,” reported TOI quoting Bijnor SP Dharamveer Singh as saying. Nauta even asked her son not to meet Pankaj. However thus angered Shubahma, and he hatched a conspiracy with Pankaj to kill her mother. An FIR has been registered in the case under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

