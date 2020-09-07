Hyderabad, Sept 7 (PTI) As many as 80 staff in the administrative and maintenance departments of the city-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) have tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined, officials said on Monday.

The staff, who tested positive for the virus in phases, were not involved in the training duties, said a senior official of the academy, a premier training institute for the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

In view of the development, entry into the academy has been restricted and outsiders were not allowed.

"No faculty/instructor, who used to interact with the IPS probationers has got infected as per the test results.... We postponed those administrative works which are not required to be done immediately," the official said.

The 80 staff members have been quarantined in different locations and they were doing fine, the official said adding around 25-30 out of them who got infected earlier would be declared recovered very soon.

