Itanagar, September 7: The Arunachal Pradesh police on Monday said that the five youths, who were allegedly abducted by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), are still missing and their whereabouts are yet to be ascertained. “They are still missing. An investigation by Police is still going on”, the Arunachal Pradesh Police said. The five boys were abducted from Nacho area of Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India border.

Nacho is the last administrative circle along the McMahon line and is around 120 km from the district headquarters Daporijo. According to reports, the youths went for hunting in a jungle were allegedly kidnapped by the PLA. The youths were reported missing by their families through social media. Earlier in March, a 21-year-old man was abducted by the PLA from Asapila sector near the McMahon line. China Says 'Never Recognised' Arunachal Pradesh, Remains Silent on Abduction of 5 People From AP by PLA.

The news was also confirmed on Twitter by Congress MLA Ninong Ering on September 5. "SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA)," Ering had tweeted.

In the wake of the incident, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, who represent Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency, has said that the Indian Army is awaiting word from the PLA regarding suspected abduction of the five Arunachal Pradesh youths. "The Indian Army has already sent hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh. Response is awaited," Rijiju tweeted on Sunday.

China on Monday claimed that it is 'not aware' of any communication specific to the case of five Indians abducted from the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh and China. Global Times, a Chinese state-run media publication, quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian saying that China has never recognised the "so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh'.

