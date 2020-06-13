Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | COVID-19: Thane Count Now 15,175; 2 Politicians Test Positive

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 09:36 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | COVID-19: Thane Count Now 15,175; 2 Politicians Test Positive

Thane, Jun 13 (PTI) Thane district's COVID-19 count crossed the 15,000-mark to reach 15,175 as 775 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, an official said.

Among those who tested positive are a former MP and a former state minister.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Video Shows Health Worker Beating Up Labourer at Quarantine Centre in Rajnandgaon.

The official added that the number of cases in Thane municipal limits crossed the 5,000-mark.

The death toll in the district was inching towards the 500-mark, with the current count being 493 after 19 people succumbed to the infection on Saturday, he said.

Also Read | Punjab Govt to Decide on College and University Examinations After June 30: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

"Of the 775 cases, Navi Mumbai accounted for 191, Thane city 179, Kalyan 160 and Mira Bhayander 106. The number of cases in Thane city is now 5,005, while it is 3,734 in Navi Mumbai, 2,071 in Kalyan and 1,514 in Mira Bhayander," he informed.

Neighbouring Palghar has 1,858 cases, which includes 61 deaths so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement