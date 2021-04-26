Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, a curfew has been imposed in parts of Uttarakhand's Pauri district which will remain in place from Monday 7 pm to 5 am of May 3.

According to Pauri District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogande, the curfew will be imposed in the Kotdwar Municipal Corporation area of Pauri district, Swargashram and Laxmanjhula.

The curfew will also remain in place in Dehradun district, Haldwani Municipal Corporation, Lalkuan Nagar Panchayat, and Ramnagar areas of Nainital district between April 27 and May 3.

Uttarakhand reported 4,368 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,748 recoveries, and 44 deaths on Sunday. The state has 35,864 active cases, while the death toll has mounted to 2,164.

The Uttarakhand government had earlier said that all government offices will remain closed from April 23 to April 28 as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)