Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) Punjab on Sunday reported 41 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 6,00,266, according to a medical bulletin.

No Covid-related fatality was reported on Sunday. The death toll stands at 16,352, it said, adding the number of active cases dropped to 488 from 493 on Saturday.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh To Felicitate Service Olympians Including Tokyo Olympics 2020 Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra at Army Sports Institute in Pune on August 23.

Of the new cases, Amritsar reported seven followed by five in Ferozepur and four each in Ludhiana and Sangrur, the bulletin said.

A total of 46 people recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 5,83,426, according to the bulletin.

Also Read | Gurugram Horror: Man Stabs Woman to Death In Hotel, Absconding; Incident Caught on CCTV.

Chandigarh reported four new cases of COVID-19, taking the total infection count to 65,066, according to the medical bulletin.

The death toll stands at 812, it said.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 41 while 64,213 people have recovered from the infection so far, the bulletin said.

Dr Amandeep Kang, Director, Health Services, Chandigarh said a backlog of 3,000 old Covid positive cases has been added in the total count during a data updation exercise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)