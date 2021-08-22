Gurugram, August 22: In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by a man in a hotel located on the Old Delhi-Gurugram road. The accused has been identified as Sachin. The incident took place on August 20 at around 9:30 pm at Sector 14 of Gurugram. The incident was caught on camera, and the video went viral on social media. The woman was stabbed multiple times. Gurugram Shocker: Domestic Help Allegedly Steals Cash, Jewellery Worth Rs 35 Lakh From Employer's Home, Booked.

The accused and woman reached the hotel at around 8:15 pm on Friday. Almost an hour later, they were allotted a room. Almost after 15 minutes, the accused could be seen running out of the room, followed by the woman, who was bleeding profusely. Sachin managed to flee the spot while the woman collapsed at the stairs inside the hotel. Gurugram Man Murders Live-In Partner Over Fight After Deciding To Return to His Wife, Arrested.

Here Is The Video Of The Incident:

The hotel staff informed the police. The woman's husband was also contacted. An FIR has been registered at Sector 14 police station. The deceased has been identified as Imrana. She was a resident of Uttar Pradesh'sPradesh's Agra. The woman's husband, Mohammad Shahid, filed a complaint. According to a report published in The Tribune, Imrana went to IFFCO chowk in an autorickshaw of a man named Rinku to meet Sachin, who was reportedly a friend of the couple.

The victim died within three minutes after she was stabbed. She collapsed on the stairs. The police have started an investigation into the case. During the initial probe, it was found that the accused submitted fake ID proof at the reception of the hotel. However, the exact reason for the murder is not yet known. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

