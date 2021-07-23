Bhubaneswar, Jul 23 (PTI) Anticipating a possible third wave of COVID-19 by August-end, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said there should be no complacency as the danger of the pandemic still looms large.

Patnaik said this while reviewing the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state.

Though the positive rate in the state has declined in the last few weeks, there is still need for further improvement in the situation in some districts, the chief minister said.

"Even though the situation is under control, no complacency, but more vigilance will keep us safe.

"If the third wave comes by the end of August, we will have to deal with it with full preparation," the chief minister said.

Highlighting that healthcare is a top priority of the state government, the chief minister said, the state government is emphasising on investing in human resources along with strengthening the healthcare infrastructure.

Patnaik called upon the officials engaged in COVID-19 management to remain prepared for the third wave of the pandemic.

The district administration has a responsibility to ensure that all benefits reach the people without any hassle, the chief minister said.

"It is their responsibility to save the life of each individual," he said.

Patnaik's call to officials came in the backdrop of some districts showing a high daily test positivity rate (TPR).

These districts are mostly located in the coastal region of the state, while the situation has significantly improved in the western and southern parts of Odisha.

He directed police inspectors, sub-divisional police officers, block development officers, sub-collectors and district collectors to strictly enforce COVID-19 guidelines like wearing face masks and maintaining social distance at public places.

The chief minister also said the government has extended financial assistance to people of economically backward categories like small farmers, construction workers, MGNREGS labourers, tribal families and students, Mission Shakti members, and street vendors to tide over the crisis due to the pandemic.

The government has sanctioned over Rs 2,004 crore to 10 departments engaged in COVID-19 management, he said.

