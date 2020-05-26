India News | COVID: Goa Planning Separate SOP for People Coming from Maha

Panaji, May 26 (PTI) The Goa government is thinking about drafting a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for people arriving here from Maharashtra, which has reported a huge number of COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Sawant said 90 per cent of new cases in Goa are the people who have arrived from Maharashtra.

Opposition parties have been demanding that the state government change the SOP to suit the requirement of Goans.

"The overall SOP drafted by the state government will remain as it is but we are thinking about a separate SOP for Maharashtra, as 90 per cent of the patients in Goa have come from that state," Sawant said.

He said the state government has apprised the Railway Ministry about this fact.

The CM also said that no Goan has tested positive for coronavirus among fresh cases and that the infected people have come from outside the coastal state.

Goa's COVID-19 case count stands at 67.

Meanwhile, the coastal state did not report any new COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

The number of active cases now stands at 39 with the recovery of nine people who were tested positive earlier and admitted in the ESI Hospital, a Health official said.

On Tuesday, 565 samples were tested of which 536 returned negative while reports of rest 29 are awaited.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 67, new cases nil, deaths nil, discharged 28, active cases 39, samples tested till date 13,304.

