Tirupati (AP), Sep 17 (PTI) The Navaratri Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara hill temple, scheduled to begin on October 7 at Tirumala, will be conducted without the participation of devotees, due to the anticipated third wave of COVID-19, said a top functionary of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the hill temple.

Speaking to reporters, TTD Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said that like last year's festival, this year's Navaratri Bhrahmostavm also would be observed inside the temple without the congregation of the devotees and celestial processions in view of the health safety of devotees and TTD staff.

The decision was taken in adherence to new Covid guidelines issued by the Central and state Governments in view of the possibility of coronavirus third-wave that is likely to hit in October, he added.

However, the ceiling on the entry of devotees for darshan of Lord Venkateswara would continue as usual during Brahmotsavam too, Reddy said. In between 15,000 to 20,000 would be allowed to the shrine until the pandemic situation comes to normalcy, Reddy added.

Meanwhile, a TTD release said that a US-based devotee, Poosala Viswanath working with Facebook has made an offering of Rs one crore to Lord Venkateswara temple with a request to TTD to utilize the fund for TTD-run charitable institutions.

On behalf of the devotee, his father P Anjaneyulu, a retired TTD official here, handed over the Demand Draft for the amount to TTD Executive Officer K S Jawahar Reddy today, the release added.

