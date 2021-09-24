Srinagar, Sep 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 148 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday that took the infection count to 3,28,738, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,420, officials said.

Of the new cases, 28 were from the Jammu division and 120 from Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | TS EdCET 2021 Result Declared At edcet.tsche.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Rank Card.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 66 new cases followed by 17 cases in Baramulla district, officials said.

There are 1,605 active cases in the Union Territory, while the overall recoveries has reached 3,27,163, the officials said.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review: Best Mid-Range Phone To Buy Right Now?.

The death toll has reached at 4,420 after one more fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Meanwhile, officials said, there were 46 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory and no fresh case was reported since Thursday evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)