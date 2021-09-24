Hyderabad, September 24: The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) was declared on Friday on the official website. Candidates, who had appeared for the TS EdCET exam 2021, can check their results cum rank card at - edcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS EdCET results can also be checked at manabadi.com.

Aspirants need to login with their credentials to access the result. The TS EdCET 2021 exam was conducted by the Osmania University on August 24 and 25 as per the COVID-19 protocols. The university organised the exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. TS ICET Results 2021 Declared By TSCHE At icet.tsche.ac.in; Here Are Steps to Check The Result.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official websites - edcet.tsche.ac.in or manabadi.com

On the homepage, click on the TS EDCET 2021 Result link

A new login page will open

Enter the login credentials, including application number and date of birth and then click on “Login”.

TS EDCET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result for future reference. The candidates who have cleared the exam will get admission into a two-year B Ed regular course in the participating colleges across Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022. The TS EdCET 2021 response sheet and master question paper can also be downloaded from the official website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2021 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).