Patna, Nov 6 (PTI) The recovery rate of COVID patients was recorded at 96.34 per cent in Bihar on Friday, while 746 fresh cases took the tally of positive cases to 2,20,991 in the state, health department bulletin said.

The state witnessed eight fresh COVID fatalities in past 24 hours, thus taking the death toll to 1129, it said.

At least 613 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,12,911, it said.

The recovery rate has been more than 94 per cent for the past one week.

The number of active COVID cases stood at 6951 in the state.

The states total testing of samples has increased to over 1.17 crore that included 1,36,920 in the past 24 hours, it said.

Out of eight fresh COVID casualties, three deaths were reported from Patna in past 24 hours while one death each was confirmed from West Champaran, East Champaran, Purnea, Madhepura and Nalanda, it said.

Districts registering more than 30 deaths so far included- Bhagalpur (68), Nalanda (51), Gaya (49), Munger and East Champaran (44 each), Muzaffarpur (42), Rohtas (40), Saran (39), Bhojpur (38), Vaishali (37) and Samastipur (34).

The state capital has registered the highest number of positive cases of 37,097 with 1892 active cases while Sheohar remains at bottom in terms of both positive cases (1239) and casualty (01), it said.

The state has reported 746 new cases in the past 24 hours that included highest 228 from Patna followed by Nalanda (62), Rohtas (34), Muzaffarpur and Gaya (30 each), Bhagalpur (29).

So far as total number of positive cases are concerned, Patna was followed by Muzaffarpur district which has reported over 9,900 cases while Bhagalpur and Purnea have reported over 8,000 cases.

East Champaran, Nalanda and Madhubani have more than 7,000 cases whereas seven districts have over 6,000 cases. PTI

