Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) The health department on Thursday administered Covid vaccine to 300 inmates at the Muzaffarnagar district jail on the directives of the district administration, officials said.

According to jail superintendent A K Saxena, a team of health department officials administered the vaccine to 300 inmates aged above 18 years to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The team also tested 177 inmates for the infection, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)