New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary M A Baby on Sunday expressed concern over an accident involving the convoy of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and demanded that the incident be probed.

A speeding truck hit two vehicles of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader's cavalcade in Bihar's Vaishali district early Saturday. While Yadav escaped unhurt, three security personnel were injured in the accident, police said.

In a post on X, Baby said, "Deeply concerned about the accident involving Tejashwi Yadav's convoy in Vaishali. Relieved to hear that you are safe".

"Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured personnel. Authorities must investigate if any foul play involved," he said.

According to police, the vehicle of the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly was not hit by the truck. The accident took place at around 12.30 am when Yadav's convoy had stopped for a tea break on the Patna-Muzaffarpur National Highway near Goraul.

