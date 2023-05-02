Kannur, May 2 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader and party state secretary M V Govindan on Tuesday filed a defamation case against Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling through diplomatic channel case involving the UAE consulate, for allegedly making defamatory comments against him on a Facebook live video.

Govindan, in a petition submitted before a local court at Taliparamba near here, sought to press criminal conspiracy and defamation charges against her for making "false accusations" against him.

Swapna had claimed in the video, which was telecast by news channels, that an alleged middleman had approached her to negotiate with regard to withdrawing allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family after accepting a hefty sum.

She had also claimed in the video that a person named Vijesh Pillai allegedly told her that Govindan would finish her life if she was not ready to withdraw her allegations and leave Bengaluru.

In his petition, Govindan said he does not have any connection with the said person. "The allegations made in the Facebook live were completely baseless and aimed at tarnishing the image of the petitioner," the plea said.

Govindan had in March issued a legal notice to Swapna seeking to tender unconditional apology and Rs 1 crore as compensation.

Swapna had made explosive charges through Facebook that Pillai, said to be a native of Kannur, approached her and offered Rs 30 crore to withdraw her earlier charges against the Chief Minister and his family.

