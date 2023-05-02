Mumbai, May 2: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra or the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) is likely to release the MHT CET 2023 Admit Card today, May 2. The State Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to release the admit card for MHT CET 2023 examination soon. Candidates appearing for the MHT CET 2023 examination can visit the official website of MHTCET at mahacet.org to download the admit cards once released.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for PCM will be held from May 9 to 13 while the MHT CET 2023 exam for PCB will be held from May 15 to 20. Candidates must note that the MHT CET 2023 exam for PCM and PCB will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. NEET UG 2023 Admit Card for May 7 Examination To Be Released Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Hall Tickets.

Steps To Download MHT CET 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official site of MHT CET at mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the "MHTCET 2023" link available under the CET link

A new tab will open

Next, click on the MHT CET 2023 Admit Card link

Enter using your login details and then click on submit

Your MHT CET 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

The correction window for MHT CET 2023 exam was opened on April 21 while the examination cell closed it on April 25. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell for candidates who seek to secure admission in numerous programmes including MBA, BA, BSc BEd, MCA, BPEd, BDes, and MEd among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2023 11:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).