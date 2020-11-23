Kochi, Nov 23 (PTI) A CPI(M) MLA on Monday filed a privilege complaint against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its reported probe against the state-run KIIFB over- borrowing from international markets on the basis of a CAG report, which is yet to be tabled in the Assembly.

Tripunithura MLA M Swaraj alleged that launching a probe on the basis of a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India before it was tabled in the House is a violation of the privilege of the legislators.

"The media has reported that the ED has launched the probe against Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) on the basis of the CAG report.

Launching a probe on the basis of a CAG report before it is tabled in the House is a violation of the privilege of the Assembly", Swaraj told reporters here.

The CPI(M) leader told PTI that he has forwarded the complaint to the Assembly Speaker.

Swaraj lashed out at the ED, alleging that the central agency is being used as a political tool to target the CPI (M)-led LDF government in Kerala.

He said if the media reports were to be believed, the ED was violating all its limits.

The MLA's action came a day after state Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac attacked the ED for its reported probe against the state-run KIIFB over-borrowing from international markets, saying such 'tactics' would not scare them.

Swaraj was reacting to reports in a section of the media that the ED has started a probe against KIIFB and sought information from the Reserve Bank of India on its no-objection certificate to the board to borrow funds from international markets.

Isaac has alleged the ED officials were leaking select information and directing media houses on how to give headlines concerning the KIIFB and asserted that the central agency would not be allowed to undermine the authority of the state government.

In a Facebook post and also addressing reporters, the Minister had said the ED had sent a message to the media houses that The CAG has found that the Kerala govt.has raised Rs 2,150 crore from the international market without the consent of the Centre, using Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

"Wouldn't that amount to a possible violation of FEMA?. 'KIIFB masala bond too has come under ED radar, the message said, he had added.

