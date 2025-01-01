New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Tuesday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to register his protest against the 'controversial' remarks by Minister Nitish Rane on the state of Kerala, and demanded immediate action against him.

Kumar strongly asserted that Rane's remarks have "deeply hurt" the sentiments of millions and "undermines the spirit of national unity and secularism" upheld by the Constitution.

Also Read | ANMS Company Fire: 4 Contractual Workers Killed As Massive Blaze Erupts at Hazira Steel Plant in Gujarat's Surat (Watch Video).

"I write to you in my capacity as a Member of Parliament of the Communist Party of India and as a proud representative of the people of Kerala to express my strong condemnation of the recent divisive and irresponsible remarks made by Maharashtra Minister Nitish Rane," the Rajya Sabha MP stated in his letter.

"His comments directed against the people of Kerala have deeply hurt the sentiments of millions, and I am compelled to register my protest against such rhetoric, which not only maligns the state of Kerala but also undermines the spirit of national unity and secularism that the Constitution of India upholds," the letter added.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 1: Piramal Enterprises, Kirloskar Industries and Kalpataru Projects Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday, Know Which Stocks to Buy or Sell on January 1.

The CPI MP from Kerala further said that Nitish Rane's statements, which disparaged the people of Kerala and cast aspersions on the state's socio-political culture, were nothing short of an "incitement to divisive politics."

"These remarks expose the Bharatiya Janata Party's consistent pattern of fuelling hatred and intolerance towards Kerala, a state known for its rich secular traditions, inclusive policies, and progressive values," he stated.

"The Constitution of India, which Rane has sworn an oath to protect and defend, guarantees equality, fraternity, and respect for the integrity of all states and communities. His derogatory statements violate the very essence of these constitutional principles. Such remarks contribute to a toxic atmosphere of regionalism and sectarianism, which is inimical to national unity," the letter added.

Stating that these remarks can perpetuate division and hatred, and set a dangerous precedent, he further demanded immediate action against Rane.

"I urge you to dismiss Nitish Rane from his ministerial position. If left unaddressed, his statements will only serve to perpetuate division and hatred among communities and states and will set a dangerous precedent. I trust that you will take the necessary steps to uphold the dignity of Kerala and the integrity of the nation. The people of Kerala, and indeed all those who believe in the values of secularism, democracy, and unity, are watching closely. I look forward to your prompt action on this matter," he added.

Earlier on Monday, in a controversial remark, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane compared Kerala to "Mini-Pakistan" and stated that the Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi were elected as members of Parliament for precisely this reason.

"Kerala is mini Pakistan; that is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister are elected from there. All terrorists vote for them. This is the truth; you can ask. They have become MPs after taking terrorists with them," Rane said while addressing a rally in Purandar Taluka of Pune district.

Notably, following the row that erupted after his remark from opposition leaders, Rane clarified that Kerala was very much part of India, saying he was merely comparing the situation in Kerala and Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)