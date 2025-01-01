Mumbai, January 1: As the world welcomes the new year 2025, investors and experts gear up for the market. While everyone hopes the best for the first day of the year 2025, we at LatestLY list a few stocks that may remain in focus on Wednesday, January 1. According to CNBCTV18, Piramal Enterprises (NSE: PEL), Thomas Cook (NSE: THOMASCOOK), Kirloskar Industries (NSE: KIRLOSIND), Kalpataru Projects, and ITD Cementation (NSE: ITDCEM) are among the stocks that should be in everyone's eyesight.

Stay updated with the latest developments impacting your investments and the broader economy with a list of stocks to buy or sell on January 1, 2024. From major index movements and corporate earnings to crucial economic indicators and geopolitical events affecting the market, check all the latest updates in this article. Stock Market Holiday: Is Share Market Open or Closed on January 1, 2025? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE, BSE on First Day of New Year.

List Stocks To Buy or Sell on January 1

Piramal Enterprises (NSE: PEL)

Piramal Enterprises invested INR 1,000 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd. via subscription to rights issue. Shares of Piramal Enterprises fell as much as 0.89% during the day to INR 1,092.5 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on December 31. It closed 0.21% higher at INR 1,104.7 per share, compared to a 0.10% decline in the benchmark Nifty. The share price has risen 18.61% on a year-to-date basis.

Thomas Cook (NSE: THOMASCOOK)

Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Tuesday, December 31, said there has been a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure and it is working with security experts to support its investigation and take remedial action. In a regulatory filing, the company said, "There has been an incident involving a cyber attack on our IT infrastructure." Stock Market Today: Indian Share Market Opens Lower, Prepares To Move Into New Year With Caution.

Kirloskar Industries (NSE: KIRLOSIND)

On Tuesday evening, Kirloskar Industries' share price was down by 0.10% based on the previous closing price of INR 4,464.25. Kirloskar Ind. intends to challenge a recent directive from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which, in a letter dated December 30, 2024, advised the company to disclose the deed of family settlement (DFS) dated September 11, 2009, entered into by the members of the Kirloskar family under the SEBI Regulations.

Kalpataru Projects

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders worth INR 1,011 crore. The orders include projects in transmission and distribution overseas and in the Railways, Buildings, & Factories sectors in India. Year-to-date inflows have now exceeded INR 17,300 crore.

ITD Cementation (NSE: ITDCEM)

On BSE, shares of ITD Cementation India Ltd ended at INR 539.10, up by INR 6.30, or 1.18% on December 31.

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed lower in the final trading session of 2024, weighed down by foreign fund outflows and subdued global market trends. The Sensex slipped by 109.12 points (0.14%) to close at 78,139.01 after experiencing an intra-day drop of 687.34 points (0.87%) to a low of 77,560.79. Meanwhile, the Nifty remained nearly unchanged, inching down by just 0.10 points to settle at 23,644.80.

