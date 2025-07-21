Kolkata, Jul 21 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Monday termed as a "gimmick" Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's assertion to start another language movement to protest alleged atrocities on Bengali migrant workers in other parts of the country.

Addressing the Martyrs' Day rally, the TMC supremo said that if needed, another language movement will be launched "against the BJP's terrorism on the Bengali language... From July 27, a movement will start in Bengal in protest against the attack on Bengalis, Bengali language and linguistic terrorism."

Also Read | Cash at Judge's House Row: Trouble Mounts for Justice Yashwant Varma As 145 Lok Sabha MPs Sign Impeachment Notice Against Him.

Claiming that she has destroyed the Bengali language in the state, CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Mohammed Salim termed Banerjee's assertion of launching a second language movement if needed as a "gimmick".

Addressing a press conference here, he said, "A political forum is not the place to talk about a language movement."

Also Read | Did Viral Image Really Show Bangladesh Air Force Jet That Crashed in Dhaka? Fact Check Reveals Photo Is AI-Generated.

"For a language to flourish, it has to be made the medium of education and work," Salim said.

He claimed that opportunities for jobs for people having done their education in Bengal have gone down, and that is causing people to work in other states.

"We want to see what the TMC government really does in the interest of the migrant workers from the state," he said.

Terming the Martyrs' Day rally of the TMC as an "annual picnic", Salim claimed that the TMC supporters violated all rules and regulations and restrictions imposed by the Calcutta High Court to ensure smooth traffic movement in Kolkata.

Salim accused the TMC of resorting to lies and trolls in the social media against the CPI(M).

"She (Mamata Banerjee) is accusing the CPI(M) of spending crores of rupees while everyone knows that after the BJP, it is the TMC which spends the highest amount in various modes for canvassing its agenda," he said.

The CPI(M) leader claimed that people who love the Left party and its own workers participate in canvassing the party's agenda.

He alleged that the Election Commission was trying to take away voting rights through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Stating that Banerjee was now claiming that people were not able to vote during the Left Front rule in Bengal, he asked, "How could she win the Lok Sabha elections and several others of her party then?".

The CPI(M) leader accused the ruling TMC of resorting to corrupt practices during elections in the state from the local bodies to Parliament elections.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)