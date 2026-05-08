DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match

Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this Friday, 8 May. The fixture represents a "do-or-die" scenario for the home side, who currently sit seventh in the standings with four wins from ten matches. A defeat tonight would significantly dent their hopes of reaching the 16-point safety mark required for playoff qualification. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here.

In contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders arrive in the capital with renewed momentum. Despite sitting in eighth place, the three-time champions have secured a hat-trick of victories, most recently an impressive seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. A win for KKR tonight would allow them to leapfrog Delhi and further solidify their late-season surge.

Pitch Report and Venue Conditions

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has provided a variety of surfaces throughout the 2026 season. While the venue is traditionally known for its short boundaries and batting-friendly nature, recent matches have seen the pitch slow down significantly. Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for DC vs KKR IPL 2026.

Spinners are expected to dominate the middle overs as the ball begins to grip the surface. Dew is likely to become a decisive factor after 9:00 PM IST, which typically assists the team batting second. Chasing has been the preferred strategy at this ground this season, with teams batting second winning four out of five matches played here.

DC vs KKR Key Player Battles and Form

The encounter will feature several critical player matchups. Delhi will rely heavily on captain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav to provide breakthroughs in the middle overs, though the duo has struggled for consistency recently. They face a KKR batting unit bolstered by the addition of Finn Allen, who has brought an "x-factor" to the top of the order.

For the Capitals, KL Rahul remains the standout performer, currently boasting 445 runs this season with an average of 49.44. His record at this venue is particularly formidable, averaging nearly 59 across ten appearances. KKR's bowling threat is led by Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine, both of whom have been instrumental in the team's recent three-game winning streak.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Based on the squads and current form, here is a suggested Dream11 line-up for tonight's clash:

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Batters: Nitish Rana, Pathum Nissanka, Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounders: Cameron Green (VC), Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav

KL Rahul is the safest choice for captain due to his consistent run-scoring, while Cameron Green is a strong vice-captaincy option given his all-round contributions to KKR’s recent success.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).