Mother’s Day 2026: From ‘Maa’ in 'Taare Zameen Par' to ‘Luka Chuppi’, Heartfelt Bollywood Songs To Dedicate to Your Mom

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support us quietly through every stage of life, often without expecting anything in return. This Mother’s Day 2026, instead of struggling to explain your feelings, let music do the talking. Bollywood has given us many beautiful songs that perfectly capture a mother’s warmth, sacrifices and unconditional love. From emotional classics to modern heartfelt tracks, here are some Bollywood songs that deserve a place on your Mother’s Day playlist. Mother’s Day 2026 Movies: From Sridevi’s ‘English Vinglish and ’Mom’ to ‘Mother’s Day’, Best Bollywood and Hollywood Films To Celebrate Mothers and Family Bonds.

Maa (Taare Zameen Par) – Watch Video

This song remains one of Bollywood’s most emotional tributes to mothers. Sung from the perspective of a child missing his mother, Maa beautifully captures feelings of loneliness, comfort, and unconditional love. Every lyric feels deeply personal, making it a perfect song to dedicate to your mom.

Meri Maa (Yaariyan) – Watch Video

Meri Maa is a touching reminder of how mothers stay by our side through every difficult moment. The song highlights a mother’s emotional support and silent strength. Its soothing music and heartfelt lyrics instantly create an emotional connection.

Luka Chuppi (Rang De Basanti) – Watch Video

Few songs can match the emotional depth of Luka Chuppi. Sung beautifully by Lata Mangeshkar and A.R. Rahman, the track reflects a mother’s pain, longing and memories of her child. It is emotional, powerful and unforgettable.

Chunar (ABCD 2) – Watch Video

This soulful track speaks about emotional strength, blessings, and guidance from a mother. Chunar beautifully shows how a mother’s love continues to inspire and protect her children, even during difficult times in life.

Aisa Kyun Maa (Neerja) – Watch Video

This song perfectly captures the emotional bond between a daughter and her mother. Soft, emotional, and meaningful, Aisa Kyun Maa reflects love, understanding, and the comfort that only a mother can provide.

Janam Janam (Phata Poster Nikhla Hero) – Watch Video

Though underrated, this song beautifully highlights a mother’s prayers, blessings, and lifelong support. The track feels emotional without being loud and reminds listeners of the quiet sacrifices mothers make every day.

Tu Kitni Achhi Hai (Raja Aur Runk) – Watch Video

A timeless classic, this song continues to touch hearts across generations. Its simple lyrics and soothing melody perfectly express gratitude and admiration for mothers. It feels warm, comforting and deeply nostalgic.

Mumma (Dasvidaniya) – Watch Video

Mumma is one of those songs that quietly breaks your heart. Featured in Dasvidaniya, the song reflects love, memories, and emotional attachment to one’s mother. It beautifully balances sadness, hope, making it deeply relatable.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).