SSC Result 2026 Declared: Maharashtra Board Website Crashing? 3 Alternative Ways To Check Marks

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Mumbai, May 8: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the Class 10 (SSC) examination results today, May 8, 2026. While the official link is live, the surge of over 1.6 million students accessing the portal simultaneously often leads to technical delays or temporary website crashes. To ensure a smooth experience, the Board has provided multiple official platforms and alternative offline methods for students to retrieve their marks. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Out at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in; Know Steps To Check Class 12 Scorecard.

Maharashtra Board Website for SSC Result 2026

The Board has activated several servers to distribute the web traffic. Students are advised to keep their Seat Number and Mother’s First Name ready. If no mother's name was provided on the form, "XXX" should be used. The primary websites are:

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

mahahsscboard.in

sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

Alternative 1 To Check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result: SMS Service (No Internet Required)

For students in areas with poor connectivity or those facing "404 Error" messages on the official websites, the SMS facility remains the most reliable offline backup. To receive your marks via text:

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Type MHHSC (Space) (Seat Number).

Send the message to 57766.

A detailed subject-wise score will be sent back to your device shortly.

Alternative 2 for Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Results: DigiLocker Digital Marksheet

The MSBSHSE has partnered with DigiLocker to provide "legally valid" digital marksheets immediately upon the result declaration. This is particularly useful for students who need to begin 11th-grade (FYJC) admission applications right away.

How to use: Log in to the DigiLocker app or website using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Navigate to 'Education' and select 'Maharashtra State Board.' Choose 'SSC Marksheet' and enter your exam year (2026) and seat number to download the document. Maharashtra SSC Board Controversy: Class 6 Students Found Checking Class 10 Board Marathi Papers, Probe Launched Viral Video.

Alternative 3 To Access Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result: UMANG Mobile Application

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) is a Government of India initiative that also hosts the Maharashtra Board results. Students can download the app from the Play Store or App Store, search for "Maharashtra State Board," and access their results by entering the required credentials.

The SSC exams for 2026 were conducted between February 20 and March 18 across 5,111 centers in the state. According to Board data, a total of 16,15,489 candidates registered for the exams this year, including 8,65,740 male students and 7,49,736 female students.

Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.83%, with girls traditionally outperforming boys. The Board has clarified that the online results are provisional; students must collect their original physical marksheets from their respective schools at a later date, which will be announced by the divisional offices next week.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).