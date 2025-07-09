New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Wednesday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging immediate intervention to save Nimisha Priya, an Indian national facing execution by Yemeni authorities on July 16.

As per the sources, "Ms. Nimisha Priya was convicted for the crime of murder in Yemen in June 2018 and the local court handed out death sentence to her. We have been closely following the matter since then. We have been in regular touch with local authorities and her family members and rendered all possible assistance. We continue to closely follow the matter."

Also Read | ISRO Successfully Conducts 2 Hot Tests of Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System To Validate Test Article Configuration.

This comes amid reports of a 37-year-old Indian nurse from Kerala scheduled to be executed on July 16. The trial court convicted her of killing the Yemeni national, a decision that was upheld by the country's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023.

In a letter, John Brittas wrote, "I write with a heavy heart and deep sense of urgency regarding the imminent execution of Smt. Nimisha Priya, reportedly scheduled for July 16, 2025, in the Republic of Yemen. The distressing news of this impending execution has caused widespread anxiety and anguish among her family and well-wishers, underscoring the need for immediate and decisive intervention by the Government of India."

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Cheating Case: Actress' Former Assistant Vedika Prakash Shetty Arrested for Alleged Fraud of INR 76 Lakh.

Brittas criticised the Centre for shifting responsibility onto Priya's financially distressed family, despite earlier assurances of support.

He urged immediate diplomatic intervention, highlighting that a civil society group is willing to pay the required blood money to secure her release, but government facilitation is urgently needed to prevent a the this tragedy.

"Your good self may recall that I had earlier written to you, vide ref. 1st cited, requesting the Government's proactive intervention for constructive discussions with the family of the deceased Yemeni national, with the objective of securing a pardon for Smt. Nimisha Priya through the payment of diya (blood money). The 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council' has, since then, repeatedly affirmed its willingness to provide the necessary blood money, irrespective of the quantum required. In your reply dated 27.04.2022, you graciously assured me that "the welfare of Indians abroad is of the highest priority for the Government of India and Ms. Nimisha Priya's case will continue to receive our full attention." You had also conveyed that "the possibility that tribal customs and traditions may offer relief is also being explored in cooperation with community organisations," the letter reads.

"However, it has been a matter of grave concern that the reply subsequently furnished in the Rajya Sabha on 13.02.2025 (Starred Question No. 91 raised by me) took a contradictory stand, stating that "the matter regarding any consideration towards the release of Ms. Nimisha Priya is between the family of the deceased and Ms. Nimisha Priya's family." This abrupt shifting of responsibility onto a distressed and financially fragile family, without proactive governmental facilitation, stands in stark contrast to the assurances previously provided. I had pointed out this inconsistency on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, urging the Government to correct its approach and to take urgent, positive measures to protect the life of an Indian citizen facing capital punishment under harrowing circumstances, especially when the Action Council is prepared to bear the financial burden and all that is needed is the Government's diplomatic facilitation to avert this tragedy," the letter reads.

Brittas pointed out that the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council has already handed over $40,000 as part of the diya (blood money) but has received no updates on the required amount or facilitation efforts, delays that could cost Priya her life.

"It is important to reiterate that the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council has consistently remained ready to pay the diya, in full, to secure her release. What they have sought from the Government is not financial aid, but facilitation in identifying the stakeholders in Yemen, negotiation of the diya amount, and communication of the agreed figure so that the funds can be handed over to the Government for onward payment. As evidence of their commitment, an initial tranche of $40,000 was handed over to the Government; yet, regrettably, the Government has not provided any follow-up on the actual quantum required or updates on facilitation efforts, leading to a situation where valuable time has been lost," the letter reads. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)