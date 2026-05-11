India News | CPI(M) Worker Caught on CCTV Installing Pro-KC Venugopal Flex in Thrissur; UDF Alleges Conspiracy

Thrissur (Keralam) [India], May 11 (ANI): A controversy erupted in Kerala's Thrissur after a flex board supporting senior Congress leader KC Venugopal was allegedly installed by a CPI(M) worker in Vadananappally.

The flex board, erected under the name "Save Congress," carried the slogan "Let KC lead" and projected KC Venugopal as the next Chief Minister of Kerala. The issue gained momentum after visuals of the installation surfaced on social media, reportedly showing Aravasery Mohammed, a CPI(M) Vadananappally local committee member, putting up the flex board. The incident was also captured on CCTV cameras.

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The flex board was reportedly installed in front of the Panchayat office in Vadananappally, and photographs of it were later circulated on social media, triggering a political row between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The controversy further intensified after CCTV visuals emerged identifying the person behind the installation.

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The UDF district committee lodged a formal complaint with the police and organised a protest march in Vadananappally. UDF leaders alleged that the incident was part of a conspiracy by the CPI(M) to create divisions and confusion within the Congress party.

The controversy comes at a time when Congress leadership had reportedly instructed party workers to remove faction-based flex boards and avoid public campaigns favouring individual leaders in the race for the Chief Minister's post.

In the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections, Congress-led UDF defeated the incumbent LDF government by securing 63 in the 140-member Assembly. The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF secured 26 seats, while the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) won 22 seats, marking the exit of the incumbent LDF administration in the state.

Despite achieving such a decisive majority, the UDF has yet to name its candidate for Chief Minister in the state, which has drawn criticism from opposition parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also criticised the Congress on Sunday over the delay in naming a Chief Minister in Keralam, alleging that Congress governments often remain preoccupied with internal power struggles rather than focusing on governance and administration. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)