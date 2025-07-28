Kolkata, Jul 28 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata said its services to and from Kavi Subhas (New Garia) to Dakshineswar were suspended on Monday as a few cracks were spotted in columns on a platform, an official said.

Trains on both Up and Down sections plied up to Shahid Khudiram station, the one before Kavi Subhas, in the Blue Line, which connects Dakshineswar in the north to Kavi Subhash (New Garia) in the south.

Also Read | 'Operation Mahadev' in Jammu and Kashmir: Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Suleiman Shah, Participant Among 3 Terrorists Killed in Srinagar Encounter.

A Metro Railway Kolkata statement said on Monday services were temporarily withdrawn in Kavi Subhas station after a few cracks were detected in some columns on the up platform, which are suspected to have resulted from uneven settlement of the platform during the recent heavy rains.

The services to and from Kavi Subhas station was suspended from 12:45 pm and continued till the filing of this report.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Including Sundays Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

"The measures have been taken to ensure absolute safety of passengers and empty rakes continue to run up to Kavi Subash station for reversal and maintenance. The damage is being assessed and necessary repair and rehabilitation works will be taken up in a planned manner for restoration of the damaged structures at the earliest," a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

Train services on the Blue Line will continue to operate between Shahid Khudiram and Dakshineswar stations till further updates.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)