Mumbai, July 28: As August 2025 approaches, working professionals are gearing up for a series of long weekends, thanks to a total of 15 bank holidays across the month. According to the official calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), this count includes national holidays, regional festivals, and regular weekend offs.

In addition to all Sundays (August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31), banks will remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays, August 9 and August 23. Notably, August 15, which marks Independence Day, also coincides with Janmashtami and Parsi New Year, leading to a nationwide bank closure. Other key holidays in August include Ganesh Chaturthi and various regional festivals, depending on the state. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi – List of Major National and International Events in August.

Bank Holidays in August 2025 List

August 3: Sunday weekend holiday.

August 8: Banks in Sikkim's Gangtok to be closed for Tendong Lho Rum Faat.

August 9: Second Saturday holiday.

August 10: Sunday.

August 13: Banks in Manipur's Imphal closed for Patriot’s Day.

August 15: Independence Day and Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) Janmashtami celebrations.

August 16: Banks in multiple places will be shut on account of (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi.

August 17: Sunday weekend holiday.

August 19: Banks in Tripura's Agartala to be closed for Birthday of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

August 23: Fourth Saturday weekend holiday.

August 24: Sunday weekend holiday.

August 25: Banks in Assam's Guwahati will be closed on account of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 27: Banks in multiple places will be shut for Ganesh Chaturthi Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) and Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata Ganesh Puja and Vinayakar Chathurthi.

August 28: Banks in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar and Goa's Panaji to be for second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai.

August 31: Sunday weekend holiday.

It should be noted that the bank holiday schedules may vary across states, so customers are advised to check with their local branches for state-specific closures. Gorai Mangrove Park: India’s First Mangrove Park To Open in Mumbai by August 2025, Check Details.

Despite physical branches being closed, online banking services, ATMs, and UPI transactions will continue to function seamlessly. Customers can still perform essential tasks such as fund transfers, balance checks, and bill payments through digital platforms. Unless otherwise notified by individual banks, these services remain unaffected during public holidays.

