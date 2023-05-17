Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) A CRPF jawan on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

Constable Yogesh Ashok Birhade, a resident of Maharashtra, died after he shot himself with his service rifle at JIC Awantipora in Pulwama, they said.

They said Birhade was posted on sentry duty when he took the extreme step.

