Bijapur, February 7: A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Bijapur town of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

Constable Binu M, 37, attached to the CRPF's 85th Battalion, shot himself with his service rifle inside his barrack in the battalion headquarters around 9.30 am, an official said. Haryana: Retired CRPF Jawan Kills Wife Before Shooting Himself in Rohtak.

The jawan's colleagues rushed to the barrack on hearing the gunshot and found him lying in a pool of blood, he said. CRPF Personnel Commits Suicide in Chhattisgarh by Shooting Himself With Service Revolver.

He was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said. The jawan was a resident of Kerala and had returned to work after a leave three days ago, he said, adding that no suicide note was found at the spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)