Srinagar, August 12: A CRPF jawan was found dead inside a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in a suspected case of suicide, officials said. According to preliminary reports, Sepoy Ajay Kumar was found dead at Chursoo in the Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district after gunshots were heard around 2 am, the officials said. Chhattisgarh: CRPF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead With Service Weapon in Bijapur.

The investigators believe Kumar may have committed suicide, they said. Police have taken cognizance of the incident, the officials added.

