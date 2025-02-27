New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Customs officers at IGI Airport, New Delhi, have booked a case of smuggling against an Indian passport holder who arrived from Jeddah via Kuwait.

The passenger was intercepted after crossing the Green Channel in the international arrivals hall at Terminal 3 on Monday.

According to an official statement, upon diversion for an X-ray screening, a thorough personal search and baggage examination led to the recovery of gold concealed in chemical paste form. The gold paste was hidden in a pouch wrapped in white adhesive tape, concealed in the passenger's underwear and a pair of socks placed inside his baggage.

Following extraction, one irregularly shaped gold bar weighing 1,585 grams was recovered and appraised at a tariff value of Rs 1,30,46,056 (Rupees One Crore Thirty Lakh Forty-Six Thousand and Fifty-Six only). The passenger admitted to smuggling the gold paste from Jeddah.

The recovered gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and the passenger was placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

