Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Altogether six kg of heroin and cocaine worth over Rs 47 crore were seized in two separate cases at the Mumbai airport here, a customs official said on Friday.

Heroin was concealed in documents folder covers whereas cocaine was in clothes buttons, the official said.

4.47 kg heroin valued at Rs 31.29 Cr and 1.596 kg cocaine valued at Rs 15.96 cr were seized in the two separate cases. (ANI)

