Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Kachchh held a review meeting with all districts of Gujarat on preparedness ahead of Cyclone 'Biparjoy'.

The minister said the authorities are working together to minimise the impact of the cyclone.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall in Gujarat: 21,000 People From Coastal Districts Shifted to Temporary Shelters, ICG Evacuates 50 From Oil Rig in Daring Operation (Watch Video).

Mandaviya visited Bhuj Military Station to review preparedness as cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to cross near Gujarat's Jakhau Port by the evening of 15th June

"All agencies, including the Government of India, State Government, IAF, Navy, Coast Guard, and Disaster Management Authorities, are working together to minimise the impact of Cyclone 'Biparjoy'," said Union minister Mandaviya while addressing Indian Red Cross Society.

Also Read | Earthquake Measuring 5.4 on Richter Scale Jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, No Damage to Property or Casualty Reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat as the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is set to cross the Jakhau Port in Gujarat by the evening of June 15 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).

The IMD has been providing regular updates about the cyclonic storm that is gushing through the Arabian Sea.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel regarding the impending Cyclone Biparjoy and assured all possible help to the state.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi received details regarding the status of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat and the preparedness of the system through a telephone conversation. He assured to provide all possible help to Gujarat in this situation of disaster," the Gujarat CM tweeted.

PM Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review the preparedness of ministries and agencies of the Centre as well as Gujarat to deal with the situation.

He directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that the state government safely evacuates people living in vulnerable locations and to ensure the maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water, etc., and that they are restored immediately in the event of damage caused to them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)