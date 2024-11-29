Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): In view of Cyclone Fengal and the incessant rainfall warning, a holiday has been announced for Saturday in schools and colleges of the Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu, according to the District administration.

This order has been issued for all educational institutions, including private ones, in the district on November 30, due to heavy rainfall warning by MeT.

Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall on the coast of Tamil Nadu tomorrow evening and a red alert has been issued for various parts of the southern states in view of incessant rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

As of Saturday evening, the cyclone was 300-350 km away from the coastline of Tamil Nadu, as per IMD Head of Cyclonic Division, Ananda Das.

Das said that a red alert has been issued in view of heavy to extremely heavy rainfalls in several parts of Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and interior Karnataka.

He further said that the coastal districts of North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall, adding that on November 30, there will be heavy rainfall in the interior area of Tamil Nadu.

"As far as the impact of the cyclone is concerned, slight rainfall has started. It is still 300-350 km away from the coastline of Tamil Nadu. The landfall is tomorrow evening on the coast of Tamil Nadu. During landfall, the speed of wind would be 70-80 kmph gusting to 90kmph. As per the latest observation, it has turned into a cyclonic storm. It will intensify slightly more and then make landfall. Coastal districts of North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall," Das said.

"On November 30, there will be heavy rainfall in the interior area of Tamil Nadu... From Tamil Nadu to Kerala and interior Karnataka, heavy rainfall is expected till December 1. A red alert has been issued in view of heavy rainfall," he added.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry Fisheries Department has issued an advisory for the fishermen and advised them not to venture into the sea as Cyclone Fengal is to make landfall tomorrow evening.

Additionally, the advisory said fishermen should immediately move their fishing boats and equipment to higher grounds to avoid damage.

Cyclone Fengal is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding to Tamil Nadu's coastal regions. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories. (ANI)

