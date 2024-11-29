Imphal, November 29: The Manipur government as a preventative step on Friday extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services for two more days in nine districts including the trouble-torn Jiribam district, officials said. Home Department officials said that though except for a person missing on November 25 from Kangpokpi district, no major incident was reported from any of the nine districts since November 18, the suspension of mobile internet and data services has been extended for two more days as a precautionary measure.

Commissioner, Home, N. Ashok Kumar, in his order, said: "In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state, on the apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation." "... as a preventive measure, the state government has imposed a temporary suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services," the order said. Manipur: Schools, Colleges Reopen in 6 Districts After 2-Week Closure Amid Ongoing Violence.

In nine districts, the suspension of mobile internet and data services would be effective till 5.15 p.m. on December 1. The nine districts, comprising both the valley and hills, where the suspension of mobile internet and data services were enforced are Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl.

Following the widespread violence and attacks by mobs that started on November 16 in valley districts, including Imphal East and Imphal West, following the recovery of six bodies of missing three children and three women in Jiribam district on November 15 and 16, Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi ordered the suspension of mobile internet and data services in these districts for two days. Since then the suspension of mobile internet and data services was extended periodically.

However, after two weeks of closure, regular classes in all educational institutions, including schools and universities in six districts, resumed on Friday. The officials said that though attendance in the educational institutions on Friday was slightly low, it was expected to normalise in the coming days. Thousands of students went to their respective institutions in a cheery mood. Curfew restrictions also eased in violence-affected six districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching and Jiribam. Manipur Violence: Mobile Internet and Data Services Suspended for 2 More Days in 9 Districts Including Trouble-Torn Jiribam.

The curfew relaxations were done to facilitate the students to go to their educational institutions and to enable residents to buy essentials like food and medicines. However, as per the District Magistrate's orders, any gathering or rally still needs prior approval from the competent authorities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2024 10:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).