Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday noted that the Dalai Lama's message of inner peace even holds greater relevance in today's world torn apart by conflict and polarisation.

At the 90th birthday celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama, CM Khandu recalled the Dalai Lama's visits to the State and said, "His holiness has visited Arunachal Pradesh several times and left a lasting mark on our cultural and spiritual fabric... His teachings have influenced our governance philosophy. We draw inspiration from his principles of compassion and non-violence in shaping policies that promote harmony and collective well-being."

"Our investment in value-based education, including monastic schools, is guided by his belief in educating students to create happy and responsible citizens. In today's world, plagued by conflict and polarisation, his holiness' message of inner peace and ethical living holds even greater relevance..."

Earlier today, Chief Minister Khandu extended heartfelt birthday greetings to the Dalai Lama in a social media post on X

"We offer our deepest prayers and heartfelt gratitude as His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama turns 90. A life devoted to compassion, peace, and the well-being of all sentient beings, his journey is an inspiration to humanity."

"Through every trial, His Holiness has remained a steady voice of wisdom, teaching us that true strength lies in forgiveness, and real change begins with the human heart. His message transcends borders and beliefs, calling us all to live with more kindness and courage," the post added.

Praying for the Spiritual leader's long life, Arunachal Chief Minister said, "On this most auspicious occasion, we offer our collective prayers for your long life and continued guidance. May your words keep lighting the path for generations yet to come, and may your presence remain a refuge for all sentient beings. Long Live His Holiness."

The 90th birthday celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama was held at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh and other dignitaries were in attendance.

Monks, devotees, and international guests gathered for the celebration to honour the life and teachings of the Dalai Lama, who is widely regarded as a global symbol of compassion, non-violence and interfaith harmony.

Tibetan Buddhist monks living in exile offered special prayers at the Dorjidak Monastery near Shimla at Panthaghati this morning to mark the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama.

The Dalai Lama, born as Lhamo Dhondup on July 6, 1935, in Takster, a small farming village in northeastern Tibet, was recognised as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama at the age of two. He was formally installed as the spiritual and temporal leader of Tibet on February 22, 1940, and was given the name Tenzin Gyatso.

The term "Dalai Lama" is Mongolian, meaning "Ocean of Wisdom". In Tibetan Buddhism, Dalai Lamas are considered manifestations of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion, an enlightened being who chooses to be reborn to serve all sentient beings.

After the Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1949, the Dalai Lama assumed full political authority in 1950. He was forced to flee into exile in March 1959 following the violent suppression of the Tibetan uprising. He has since lived in India, along with over 80,000 Tibetan refugees, continuing to advocate for peace, non-violence, and compassion. (ANI)

