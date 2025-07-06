Mumbai, July 06: All schools in Maharashtra will remain closed on July 8 and 9 as thousands of teachers and non-teaching staff launch a massive statewide protest over unfulfilled promises related to financial grants and benefits. The protest, backed by major teacher unions including the Maharashtra State Headmasters’ Association and Joint Headmasters’ Association, is expected to cause widespread academic disruption.

The protest stems from the state government’s failure to act on assurances given in October 2024, when the cabinet agreed to release pending grants. Although a Government Resolution (GR) followed, it did not allocate any funds—sparking frustration among educators. Last year, a similar 75-day protest began on August 1, 2024, demanding increased aid for aided and partially aided schools. Despite the government’s verbal promises, no tangible support was implemented, prompting renewed agitation. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

On July 8 and 9, thousands of educators will gather at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demanding immediate action. Their primary demands include the release of grant installments and fulfillment of long-pending economic benefits. Maharashtra: From Salary Hike for Kotwals to Creation of 4,860 Special Teacher Posts, List of Key Decisions Taken by MahaYuti Govt Ahead of Assembly Elections.

The closure of schools is expected to significantly affect students, parents, and academic schedules across the state. Authorities have advised families to make alternate arrangements.

Teacher unions have warned that the agitation could intensify if the government fails to respond. The protest reflects deeper issues within Maharashtra’s education funding system and a growing divide between educators and the administration. Whether the state government will act swiftly to resolve the standoff remains to be seen.

